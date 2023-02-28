I have a challenge for you today! Actively look for all the things you can fall in love with that genuinely matter to you! History, exploring, nature, kindness, and sparkle are just a few of the things that I genuinely love! I love going on the hunt for anything history and what turns up! Every history journey I take is thrilling and exciting, and you never know what you might discover!
One thing I have a particular passion for is, in fact, TREES! Trees have honestly played essential roles in all of our histories! Stop for a second, and think of a few of the things you can think of today that trees contributed to improving your life. We appreciate the shade they provide and the beautiful colors that inspire each of us in the fall! Toilet paper, who remembers the toilet paper catastrophe during COVID? I still have not entirely recovered from the shock! Each time I walk into Walmart and see the shelves partially barren, I have minor anxiety that history is planning a repeat! Now for a little more, did you know! Did you know on average, it takes 10 to 60 years for a tree to mature fully? Did you know that trees act like an air filter for the earth? Now pause for just a minute! You heard me correctly! You can play a part in helping climate change and global warming. How can you help? By planting trees and not just one tree but a lot of them! Then consider that it will take time for each tree to develop!
Theodore Korthanke was born in 1860! Beyond what you know of his extraordinary story, which you guys have heard me explore, he might have had a vision for what was needed to protect the earth and did it in vibrant sugar maples. Today, Hiawatha, Kansas has a memorial that commemorates his contributions in color to Hiawatha. For me, that is something I can absolutely fall in love with! Theodore caused quite a bit of upset at local nurseries because he was so passionate about trees that he gave them to anyone willing to the tree. He began charging $1 for labor digging up the person's tree to avoid further upset. So I have a question and challenges for everyone today, are you willing to care for the trees? Today, you can purchase a hybrid sugar maple that has been created at Grimm’s Garden. Reach out and contact them for your little piece of Theodore Korthanke’s dream. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #travel
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The builders have recently completed the Aspen interior walls!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
HAATS Art Walk, Plamann History Center will feature elementary school art for the month of March 2023. We hope you will be planning your next visit where you will be able to see some of the artistic creations of local students.
Windmill Lane Flea Market, June 9-10. Vendor spots are $50 for a 20 X 20 spot, no exceptions on pricing for each spot and location.
