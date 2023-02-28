Sugar Maple

Pictured Sugar Maple Tree. Part of Lynn Marie Allen’s personal collection.

 Lynn Marie Allen

I have a challenge for you today! Actively look for all the things you can fall in love with that genuinely matter to you! History, exploring, nature, kindness, and sparkle are just a few of the things that I genuinely love! I love going on the hunt for anything history and what turns up! Every history journey I take is thrilling and exciting, and you never know what you might discover!

One thing I have a particular passion for is, in fact, TREES! Trees have honestly played essential roles in all of our histories! Stop for a second, and think of a few of the things you can think of today that trees contributed to improving your life. We appreciate the shade they provide and the beautiful colors that inspire each of us in the fall! Toilet paper, who remembers the toilet paper catastrophe during COVID? I still have not entirely recovered from the shock! Each time I walk into Walmart and see the shelves partially barren, I have minor anxiety that history is planning a repeat! Now for a little more, did you know! Did you know on average, it takes 10 to 60 years for a tree to mature fully? Did you know that trees act like an air filter for the earth? Now pause for just a minute! You heard me correctly! You can play a part in helping climate change and global warming. How can you help? By planting trees and not just one tree but a lot of them! Then consider that it will take time for each tree to develop!

