Executive Director/Curator
Horton is one of the little towns that can claim to be a part of Brown County History. In 1888, there were posters made which depicted Horton as “The Prodigy of the West, the Wonder of Kansas.” The poster was a treasure; it is described to have a great deal of information about the “Magic City.” On Feb. 3, 1888, Horton is nearly a year, and a half old as industries begin to arrive, the population of Horton exploded to 4,000 people.
Not long after on Feb. 24, 1888, councilman grant franchise to Citizen Light, Heat and Power Company. This franchise once established, is charged with the operation of the City of Horton Electrical Plant. The directors were C.F. Todd, L.H. Smyth, and C. W. Durfee all of Horton. Additional directors included William Bowen of Oskaloosa, Iowa. Within thirty days the plant will be built and business operational in ninety days. The directors agree and arc lights provided at a maximum cost of $10 per month and incandescent lighting with a maximum charge of $1.25 per month. The proprietors seek the support of the Horton Community in this industry. History can illuminate the facts. There is as always so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover!
#HistoryMysteries!
