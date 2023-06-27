It was late last Friday afternoon, and I thought my day and week were closing in on the finish line of many history journeys throughout the week. In wanders, a family, like many who wander in, asking about the museum and a tour. Only to discover a few moments later this was not your average family or average tour.
Mrs. Betty Meek came in for a journey down history lane with her daughters and family. The subsequent events have to be destiny. One of the daughter's sons was over at Wrights's Ecclectibles, uncovering other historical treasures, and his path crossed with Dorothy Wright. The family then reunited at the Memorial Auditorium and joined in the tour another family, Uncle Jim Meek, on the phone! Talk about a trip down memory lane! It should come as no surprise to you, and indeed no surprise to me, that history has a remarkable way of connecting us to incredible stories about our past. Uncover what your story has to say!
So after the tour ended and my week ended, I came to work with the story in mind and had a few other historical journeys to try to solve. Digging in the church file, I uncovered a little book that said the Optimeter; I opened the front cover, dated December 1938, and found a picture of Joseph Meek. As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Upcoming Calendar
Aug. 8, 2023 beginning at 5:30 pm the Brown County Historical Society Annual Meeting, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner and Ice Cream Social. The location and more details are TBA.
(“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen)
