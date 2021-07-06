It should not be any surprise that often, we receive calls to collaborate with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau about the Davis Memorial. This past week we completed an interview with PBS out of Wichita, and will collaborate on another documentary next week. In preparation for the upcoming documentary going over the collection of articles and archives related to John and Sarah Davis and the Davis Memorial and, in that exploration, uncover another treasure.
Today, I stumbled upon another article found in the Manhattan Mercury on December 4th, 1983. The columnist for the newspaper wrote about the "Ripley's Believe It Or Not" program featured at the Davis Memorial on December 18th, 1983. The article depicts Sarah as a woman who often shielded John from the "misunderstandings of family and neighbors." The Davis' described the early land where they farmed as "Kentucky Ridge." The couple faced many hardships from "grasshoppers, " plagues, cyclones, and cattle bloat, Sarah's chronic health condition remained frugal and prospered. Another article, perhaps my favorite this week, noted author Homer Croy wrote "Love Story in Marble," painting a picture of visiting John Davis and developing a keen fondness in what Homer described as a man misunderstood.
Perhaps it would also be interesting to note that Homer wrote fiction and nonfiction books. He wrote biographies for noted individuals as Jesse James, Will Rogers, and D.W. Griffin. Homer wrote "They had to See Paris," a book later transformed into movie magic that will star Will Rogers in 1929 and is the first talking picture. Oh, and Homer also wrote about John and Sarah Davis' love story in Hiawatha, Kansas. Still, for any history investigator, your next treasure and history mystery are waiting for you to reveal their existence. As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
