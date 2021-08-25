In addition to a lengthy political career and holding the accolade of first Governor of Kansas, Charles Lawrence Robinson was also a physician and a newspaper editor. Charles will serve as President of the Kansas Historical Society. Charles also happens to be the namesake for the town of Robinson, Kansas. Charles with Charles Branscomb fought many pursuits to which the men found purpose and along this endeavor will lead to the founding of the city of Lawrence, Kansas. Charles Robinson is held captive for about four months at Camp Sackett, located south of Lecompton, Kansas.
Charles Lawrence Robinson was born on July 21, 1818. In 1849, while traveling to Sacramento, California, Charles was the editor for "Settlers and Miners Tribute." Now there is a great deal of history surrounding Charles' life, so if you have not had the chance to check out his history, you might want to. Charles will marry Sara Tappan Doolittle in 1851, and the couple will have two children together. Sara, also a writer, completed the work "Kansas, It's Exterior and Interior Life."
Where does your journey take you? The answer is, of course, anywhere you desire. You only need to depart! Each "history" has unique treasures, and I hope you will check this one out for yourself! As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
