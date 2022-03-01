February was Black History Month, and I am a little delayed in writing this article to share with all my fellow history investigators, so I extend my most humble apologies. Brown County, Kansas, is no stranger to exceptional individuals. John McLendon and Lena Mae Grier Carper were born in Hiawatha, Kansas. While their achievements take their lives on different journeys away from Brown County, Kansas, holds the accolade of the birthplace of these distinguished citizens.
John McLendon demonstrated all the qualities that make a positive ripple in humanity, including civil rights activist, global citizen, humanitarian, basketball pioneer, three times Naismith Hall of fame recipient, and collegiate hall of fame recipient. John holds many other first accolades, and I encourage you to do a little digging! John's mother, Effie Hunn (maiden name), was a recognized exemplary teacher before her death from the flu pandemic.
Lena Mae Grier Carper, also a Brown County resident, is most remembered for the Brown V. Education case as an original plaintiff. Lena demonstrates all of the qualities of what it means to influence the community positively. Lena's many achievements were being a civil rights activist, global citizen, and humanitarian.
The final individual holds another distinguished accolade. Hiram is not a Brown County, Kansas citizen, yet Hiram Rhodes Revels is remembered on February 25, 1870, as the first African American Citizen to be seated in Congress. Hiram was apprenticed as a barber until circumstances allowed Hiram to return to seminary school and become an ordained minister. Hiram has had many achievements throughout his life, including being a civil rights activist, well respected in his community, intelligence, and remarkable speaking skills.
History is filled with treasures waiting to be explored! It can be the most remarkable adventure. You can uncover every mystery that beckons seated in your most comfortable and favorite reading location. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it! Be sure to share what you find. #HistoryMysteries
