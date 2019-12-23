The fabric of Brown County history will be utterly transformed when the Rock Island Railroad rerouted. The rerouting occurs as a result of industry attempting to cut costs and maximize profit! The reroute affects many of the towns in Brown County, Kansas. This week happens to be about some of the ways Horton and townspeople are affected by the transformation and reroute previously mentioned. Horton referred to as the “Magic City.” The reason for this is that the city, almost overnight, is utterly transformed from a vast sprawling cornfield into a thriving business community in a very short period. Rock Island depot and shops will become the most significant site west of Chicago.
M. A. Low, who at the time was President of the Chicago, Kansas, and Nebraska Town Company, selected the location, and the Rock Island Railroad will purchase 620 Acres for the depot and railroad shops. The first town lots of lands publicly sold on September 20, 1886. On October 29, 1886, the first issue of what will later be known as the Horton Headlight began distributing the paper. On November 12, 1886, the first train pulled into Horton at the Rock Island Depot. Three days later, the town’s post office will open for business. In March 1887, The Bank of Horton opened its doors. Horton will reach its peak population in 1923.
Today there are very few visible pieces of the “magic city” historical treasures for a person to admire, as an individual who has a profound appreciation for all things history this saddens me. I sincerely hope that if you have people that have history treasures to share, you will take the time to ask them and preserve them! Every story demonstrates the fabric of Brown County having the remarkable ability to thrive. These stories, albeit priceless, cannot be lost! If you have a story that has been told to you millions of times, but perhaps it is your favorite. Record it; share it, and in this is the way we keep the imprint of what happened a part of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
Please, don’t let these history treasures fade away! As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
