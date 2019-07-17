Sometimes entirely out of the blue, you are surprised by something. The events that I describe for you now occurred late last week as I was off on many History Mysteries missions throughout the week. This day, however, I received a phone call inquiring if a person might be able to stop by for a visit.
I am always excited for visitors to stop by whether in town, out of town and sometimes even from another country. This phone call, however, came from a unique visitor located south of Hiawatha and is in Kansas. The call was from the executive assistant of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The executive assistant inquired if Derek might join us for a visit at the Memorial Auditorium. I wholeheartedly and quickly agreed to his visit, and then began preparations. Before I knew it, the time of the tour was upon me!
Attorney General Derek Schmidt and I had a genuinely pleasant visit. I offered many dates when the Attorney General might return to Hiawatha for a visit. Attorney General Derek Schmidt also imparted some of his wisdom with me as well. It is always wonderful to have people stop by and explore the magic of the Memorial Auditorium treasures.
I hope you will be stopping by soon at one of the museums for a History Mystery of your own to explore. Who knows, perhaps you might be surprised to see out of town visitors as well. There is as always so much more to every story.
Do you have something interesting to share, please stop by and share your History Mysteries? #HistoryMystery
