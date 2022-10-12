Did you know that I am a person that has kind of quirky things that make my heart happy? Recently, one of our fellow history investigators reached out with a treasure I love. I think you might love this one too. The people in Brown County have always loved local treasures, and I am confident this treasure will be no different. Here is just another spoonful of reasons to fall in love with Hiawatha. Check out this incredibly detailed spoon. Thank you so much, Marilyn Elrod, for preserving these treasures and sharing them. PS. I don’t have the exact creation dates on these items, but I think you will all agree in 2022, these are all pristine! #historymysteries
In addition, I would like to take a moment to remember Eugene Swearingen, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Gene” was a dedicated member of the Historical Society, and was always willing to help. I know Mrs. Benson and I, and our second-grade visitors, will be so sad this year because Gene will not be joining us for lunch as he has done every year since I began working for the Historical Society. Gene would donate his time and answer the children’s questions about life in the one-room schoolhouse. Gene also dedicated his time and energy to so many other projects for the Historical Society!! All will greatly miss Gene! There is more than a heaping spoonful of reasons that Gene will be missed and equally more than a heaping spoonful of reasons why Gene was so loved. The funeral is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 and visitation is on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Go drive by dirt work has been completed. Many thanks to the contractors who gave their time and effort to this critical project.
Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Corn Harvest: This Saturday, October 15, 2022 event to kick off at 9:30 am and chili lunch at noon.
