There have, of course, been many people who demonstrate skill in writing welcomed into Brown County. The man now described might be considered by those who have read his work as a talented historian. Describing his job as to “portray such remarkable and courageous incidents and experiences…”
Andrew Newton “Newt” Ruley, arrived in Kansas in 1870. A.N. was 33. A.N. was born in Lexington, Old Virginia, on February 6, 1837. Andrew is more often remembered by people who have read his material as A.N. Ruley.
A.N. remembered for his remarkable writing skills. One of the many contributions that A.N. will provide is a historical narration in the Annals of Brown County. A.N. is responsible for writing A.N. Ruley’s History of Brown County. This book documented events occurring in the early history of Brown County. A.N. described his work in the book as “47 years of observations.”
A.N. for a time is the owner and editor of the “The Hiawatha Dispatch,” which will later become “The World.” A.N. was a man working for the paper for nearly 47 years. A.N. had always desired that his observations and narrations be published in a book. During A.N.’s life, there were no funds to complete the publication of the book. As a tribute to A.N. his historical narrations of Brown County will be published after his death.
A.N. will be married three times. The first marriage is to Annie Eliza Masters, February 3, 1859. The second marriage is to Alida M. Crawford Shumate, August 15, 1877. The third marriage was to Eva Pearl Davis on November 28, 1894. A.N. and wife, Pearl, are prominent Hiawatha citizens active in functions in the community. A. N. Ruley will own and operate the opera house in Hiawatha.
A.N. was deeply loved and respected by every person in the community. A.N. passes away at 2 am on June 21, 1920, in his living room, located about the Golden Rule store. The cause of death was a heart attack. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover.
