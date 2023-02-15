It would be hard not to be excited about all of the accomplishments underway at the AG Museum for 2022-2023; we hope you will also appreciate the work. Jamesport Builders have been on-site at the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum and Windmill Lane, where they have just finished installing the Aspen Pine on the lower level of the Memorial Building and sheetrock on the upper level!!

The Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building is just one more reason to fall in love with Hiawatha. We are so incredibly fortunate that Jere Bruning had such an incredible vision for the memorial building, and as we have watched the building progress, it continues to amaze us! I think of all the friends who have helped and had a spectacular image for Windmill Lane, and each of them would be very proud of each accomplishment! The future has many more projects at the AG Museum and Windmill Lane. We hope you will be stopping by soon to visit and appreciate some of the projects. As always, we are profoundly grateful for the community support that helps to ensure we can complete our goals. As always, there is so much more to every story; find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover on your journey! #HistoryMysteries

