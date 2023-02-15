It would be hard not to be excited about all of the accomplishments underway at the AG Museum for 2022-2023; we hope you will also appreciate the work. Jamesport Builders have been on-site at the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum and Windmill Lane, where they have just finished installing the Aspen Pine on the lower level of the Memorial Building and sheetrock on the upper level!!
The Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building is just one more reason to fall in love with Hiawatha. We are so incredibly fortunate that Jere Bruning had such an incredible vision for the memorial building, and as we have watched the building progress, it continues to amaze us! I think of all the friends who have helped and had a spectacular image for Windmill Lane, and each of them would be very proud of each accomplishment! The future has many more projects at the AG Museum and Windmill Lane. We hope you will be stopping by soon to visit and appreciate some of the projects. As always, we are profoundly grateful for the community support that helps to ensure we can complete our goals. As always, there is so much more to every story; find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover on your journey! #HistoryMysteries
Many thanks to our Hiawatha Elementary School friends who came for a tour last Friday and shared an afternoon of history with us!!!
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The builders have recently completed the Aspen interior walls!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
HAATS Art Walk, Plamann History Center will feature elementary school art for the month of March 2023. We hope you will be planning your next visit where you will be able to see some of the artistic creations of local students.
Windmill Lane Flea Market, June 9-10, 2023. Vendor spots are $50.00 for a 20 X 20 spot, no exceptions on pricing for each spot and location.
