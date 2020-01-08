Executive Director/Curator
This week I was on a journey to illuminate some of the details surrounding the WPA fairgrounds. Here is the information gathered. The project starts in 1937 and completed in 1939. The project designer is W. O. “Tutes” Thomas. The city engineer for the project was Harve Lingo. The foreman is Shelton Boyd.
William Oscar “Tutes” Thomas was born on Feb. 7, 1886, near Fanning, Kan. “Tutes” was a twin. “Tutes” twin was named Charles Owen. The twins were the 10th and 11th children of 12 children born to Winston and Susan Jane (Briggs) Thomas. Four of their older children died as infants. Both of the twins survived.
Tutes, Ada, and their sons moved to Horton after the dam on Mission Lake broke in June of 1925, Tutes will assist in the reparation project. Tutes will establish himself in the community as a builder. Tutes is project designer and engineer for the WPA fairgrounds project and will complete several other projects that are visible to enjoy today. The Bureau of Indian Affairs building, Landau house, and Upper Wolf Lutheran Church in the Robinson area are all designed by Tutes Thomas.
The city engineer for the project was Harve (some historical references spell his name Harvey) Lingo. The name is spelled Harve on the Kansas Historical Society Site and the Community Center Plaque. Harvey Lingo is the Horton City Engineer for the WPA fairgrounds project. Harvey was born on April 6, 1886, in New Cambria, Mo. Harvey’s father and grandfather were circuit judges. Unfortunate, incidents occur, making it necessary for Harvey to strike out on his own accord. It is at this time that Harvey enters into a machinist apprenticeship at the Rock Island Shops. Harvey, at some point, marries Charity Myra Hopper Lingo. Harvey will begin working for the Horton Municipal water in 1922. In April 1928, Harvey was made Superintendent of the Water and Light Department and will hold this position until his death on September 2, 1940. Harvey and Charity have two children, a boy and a girl.
I am still digging for historical information related to Shelton Boyd and the local limestone quarry. The closest discovery obtained on the quarry location speculated in the southeastern and western central brown county, and another reference of possibly around cedar creek. The former facts have not been able to be verified. History can illuminate the facts. As always, there is so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover!
#HistoryMysteries!
Lori Halfhide provided historical background and photographs; it is with many thanks I give to her contributions that inspired the creation of the story of William Oscar “Tutes” Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.