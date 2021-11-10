On a journey for all things history earlier this week, Leland Hanson called me and offered to share his extensive apothecary history. I can tell you that on many occasions, I have been in Tice Health Mart but never truly explored the historical gems they have on display.
In talking with Leland & Debbie Hansen, I discovered many things. For example, the globe that sat on the counter for many years often used chemical knowledge to advise patrons of critical information for the community. How many have taken the opportunity to understand that pharmacists not only provide the medication for us but are committed to community health as well?
Therefore "history" takes a turn this week. Do any of you have stories that you remember from your pharmacies or your pharmacist? How many remember the different pharmacies that were in Brown County? Do you have photographic evidence? Share your stories. Coming soon to the Brown County Historical Society museums will be the apothecary collection from Tice Health Mart. I hope you will take the time to explore this incredible history.
Another history mystery challenge came directly from the Brown County Historical Society President. How many and what restaurants do you remember in Brown County? Do you have photographic evidence you'd be willing to share? How many filling stations or gas stations do you recall in Brown County? Do you have photographic proof that you would be willing to share? As always, there is so much more to every story. Get out there and find it! #historymysteries
