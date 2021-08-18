History surrounds itself with truth, events, and circumstances but also eludes to mysteries that remain unsolved. One mystery that perplexed me to no end was the details surrounding the former Governor Edmund Needham Morrill and his first wife, Elizabeth A. Brettum, whom he met and married on November 27, 1862. Elizabeth "Lizzie" died in September 1868 of tuberculosis.
Susan Morrill's memoir reveals the cause of the death of Elizabeth, cutting short the life of "Aunt Lizzie." Susan recalled a portrait hung in the front bedroom of the Morrill residence of "Aunt Lizzie." Susan also recalled that her father wore two rings on his finger, and her mother only wore one ring. At the time, it didn't seem fair to Susan that her mother might only wear one ring. Caroline must have been indeed a remarkable Bostonian woman imparting kindness, generosity, and tenderness to her children in her sharing "Aunt Lizzie." Susan recalls brilliant memories of love and adventure in her life and is a little bit of history you should check out if you have the opportunity.
The memoir is shared with the Brown County Historical Society by Mary Sido, Edmund Needham, and Caroline Morrill's descendant! As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
