As usual, history mysteries are never in short supply. I love all history. Of course, add a little mystery; and it becomes an adventure. A fellow history investigator asked questions about a windmill on their property that is now growing up through a tree and wondered if anyone might help with more information. Our investigator did have a clue of possibly January 1, **18! Now that is traveling back in time just a smidge.
Shane Spangler had solved the mystery in the time it took me to respond to the gentlemen's text, so I was eager to share this with each of you. Here is some information on the windmill. Per Shane, the windmill is a Monitor style L vaneless wooden windmill made by Baker Manufacturing Company based out of Evansville, Wisconsin. Shane also confirmed we have a similar windmill by the log cabin at the Ag Museum. The steel tower is from the Baker Manufacturing Company.
There were many Baker windmills in Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties. Shane speculated there were agents for the Baker Manufacturing company in each of the previously mentioned counties. If these beautiful treasures spark some info you might want to share; please do. Gary Shear, Larry Day, and Shane Spangler are helping out on this little gem, but we always welcome others to join who might have invaluable clues to share! You can also read more about the windmills at http://evansvillehistory.net/files/bakermanuf2.pdf
Many thanks to everyone who has provided invaluable clues in solving this mystery! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. We should begin to see progress on the building in the next week.
Top Videos
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Windmill Museum Progress photograph is courtesy of Larry Day.
Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Heritage Days is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
Maple Leaf Festival is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
