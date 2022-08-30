As usual, history mysteries are never in short supply. I love all history. Of course, add a little mystery; and it becomes an adventure. A fellow history investigator asked questions about a windmill on their property that is now growing up through a tree and wondered if anyone might help with more information. Our investigator did have a clue of possibly January 1, **18! Now that is traveling back in time just a smidge.

Shane Spangler had solved the mystery in the time it took me to respond to the gentlemen's text, so I was eager to share this with each of you. Here is some information on the windmill. Per Shane, the windmill is a Monitor style L vaneless wooden windmill made by Baker Manufacturing Company based out of Evansville, Wisconsin. Shane also confirmed we have a similar windmill by the log cabin at the Ag Museum. The steel tower is from the Baker Manufacturing Company.

