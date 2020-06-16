On a journey exploring all things history this morning, and my interest was captured by a physician who was a long-standing member of the Hiawatha community. The physician's name was Dr. B.J. Alexander, as people in the community knew him. The family resided at 211 North 6th Street in Hiawatha. Dr. Alexander's residence listed on the historical registry.
Benjamin Johnson Alexander was born on August 31, 1855, in Mercer County, Missouri. The Alexander family relocates when Dr. Alexander is 12 years old to Iowa, with nine siblings where the family resides in Madison County. Dr. Alexander attends school in Winterset, Iowa. Dr. Alexander began his medical apprenticeship under Dr. Sloan. Dr. Alexander will attend the Des Moines College and later St. Louis College of Medicine. Dr. Alexander will complete his medical schooling at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dr. Alexander married Ida May Smith on June 27, 1883. The Alexander family relocates to Greenwood, Nebraska, and begins practicing medicine. Later in Weeping Water, Nebraska operates a pharmaceutical business. Dr. Alexander serves as chair of the Anatomy department in Lincoln, Nebraska, before moving to Hiawatha, Kansas, in the fall of 1895.
In 1908, Citizen's State Bank and Trust opened, and Dr. Alexander served on the board. In 1913, Mabel wedded her husband, Chester Heuser, in the home located at 211 North 6th Street. Dr. Alexander serves on the Kansas Board of Health for seventeen years and, in 1914, is elected President of the Board of Health. Dr. Alexander investigated the Orphan home in Atchison and cited the facility for deplorable conditions and carries out instructions for the correction of conditions. Dr. Alexander is a faithful member of the Christian Church. Dr. and Mrs. Alexander have two daughters, Mabel Alexander and Ruth Alexander, and a son Carl Alexander who dies very young. Dr. B.J. Alexander passed away at his residence on May 20, 1918, and longtime friends Reverend Taylor and Reverend Hassenpflug preside over the serves. The entire community mourns the loss of a trusted friend, community member, and physician.
History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and discover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
