Executive Director/Curator
The ability to write well is something that most authors develop with time and practice. The ability to illustrate a story with words to citizens in the community has been a skill that the oral historians of Brown County have upheld for over a century. Quite an achievement!
Charles Henry Browne Sr. was born on July 6, 1881. Charles was the only child and son of a prominent railroad figure. Charles and his wife, Mary Browne and his mother, Mrs. Katherine Herbert Browne moved to Horton Kansas in 1907. Charles will purchase the Horton Headlight and later purchase other newspapers in Horton and consolidate to the Horton Commercial with the consolidation of the newspapers. Charles is no stranger to the newspaper business as he will acquire much of his knowledge and skill from his Uncle, Ewing Herbert.
To people who knew Charles, they described him as a patriot, a soldier and a man with a deep desire to make his community and the world a better place! Charles has a military career of over fifty years and advances to the rank of Brigadier General before his death.
Charles is credited with many things throughout his lifetime and recognized as an individual who makes a difference in his community. Charles will serve on the school board in Horton. His home located on East Mina Street. Mr. Browne affiliated with Horton Lodge No. 326, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Horton Chapter No. 76, Royal Arch Masons, Horton Commandery No. 36, Knights Templar, served as eminent commander, Moila Temple at St. Joseph, Missouri, President of the Abdallah Shrine Club at Horton. A member of the Horton Lodge No. 165, Knights of Pythias, Horton Company No. 36 of Uniform Rank Knights of Pythias, Horton Lodge No. 241, Ancient Order of United Workmen, Magic City Camp No. 535, Modern Woodmen of America, to Horton Council No. 37, Knights and Ladies of Security, and Kickapoo Tribe No. 28, Improved Order of Red Men. Mr. Browne had served as president and was an active member of the Horton Commercial Club.
Charles credited with recognizing the need and introducing the idea of state-owned armories. Charles is the driving force behind the armory in Horton. Charles will also raise funds for WPA (Works Progress Administration) and CCC (Civilian Conservations Corps) projects which are both “New Deal” programs during the Great Depression. Charles regarded as an individual of high moral fiber and character. As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you discover!
Pictured Brigadier General Charles Henry Browne, Sr., taken from Horton Centennial Book.
