Executive Director/Curator
Off on a quest, and as usual, the history rarely disappoints! The following information is taken from A.N. Ruley’s history of Brown County, and the book itself is a treasure with so many historical gems to uncover. If you have not checked out the book, it might be an interesting read for you.
The topic of this week’s excerpt is from the Mills of Brown County. It is reported that John Schmidt built the first mill near Walnut Creek. The location of the mill was opposite the Chase Elevator. Near the mill was a log cabin owned by John Padon. John Padon was the namesake for Padonia. The second mill in Brown County was erected by the Morrill and Ross firm in 1857, and the mill was located near the A.M. Aldrich homestead near Hamlin.
The mill burned to the ground in 1858. John Ayers, near Robinson 1858, erected a third mill. It is also reported there was a successful portable sawmill near Padonia in 1858. It was the only portable saw mill of its kind in the area. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
