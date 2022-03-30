Did you know that France initially owned Brown County’s lands and was later owned by Spain? The United States purchased the area in 1800. On May 30, 1854, with the signing of the Kansas –Nebraska bill, Kansas was made an independent state.
It would be practically impossible to determine the first person to stake a claim in the newly identified Kansas. Still, the closest approximation of the first was Thurston Chase and his companion, James Gibbons. These two travelers arrived in the area now known as Robinson on May 25, 1854. Early in the settlement, the settlers formed a C.P.A. horse thief association. The C.P.A. club was a protective association designed to assist in preventing thievery. If you paid your dues, you offered your assistance to the law enforcement agents of the time! Did you know the club allowed female members!
Brown County became organized in 1855, and Hiawatha was incorporated in 1857 and became the Brown county seat in 1858. Hiawatha has two claims to its namesake, the first Albert Browne, although the “e” was dropped and after the Indian brave in Longfellow’s poem, “Song of Hiawatha.” The first 4th of July celebration occurred in Brown County on July 4, 1857, located in the woods on Mulberry Creek. There were 200 to 300 settlers at the independence celebration, and it was quite the hoot!
Did you know that there are 43 windmills on Windmill Lane? Did you know that Brown County Historical Society is also working hard to add to the collection? Did you know the Hiawatha Community Foundation “match day” will be May 29-30, 2022 and that Brown County Historical Society plans to continue its Windmill project? Did you know that we plan to add a Windmill collection building, and Jere Bruning and family are building the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building!! One of the buildings will exclusively be a windmill collection. We hope you will be as excited about our project as we are and hope that you might consider donating to this worthwhile endeavor! There is so much more to every story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #fallinlovewithhistory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.