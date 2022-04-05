The citizens of Brown County built the Hiawatha Memorial Auditorium to memorialize the American soldiers from war. The Hiawatha Memorial Auditorium construction began in 1920. The Memorial Auditorium was a hub of activity for the people in Hiawatha and surrounding areas. The auditorium's stage played host to traveling troupes, and even opera stars such as Madame Schumann Heink, considered one of the greatest opera singers of all time, graced the stage of the Memorial Auditorium and stunned the audience with her performance. Besides performances, the auditorium's primary function was a meeting place for many community activities.
The auditorium featured just about any community event you can imagine, from dances and dinners in the basement common area to silent movies and graduation exercises, which schools from all across the county held in the auditorium.
The Hiawatha Memorial Auditorium's history reflects events of its time and trends that happened all across the country. The building had many purposes, one being a community center, and the community strongly supported the auditorium as a tribute to all who served in wars. Like buildings across the country, the auditorium building gradually lost its purpose, and people began to see the treasure as more of a burden and less as the keeper of all things history. Today, and practically any day, you can visit the Memorial Auditorium and share some of the history that makes Brown County remarkable! There is of course so much more to every story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #fallinlovewithhistory
