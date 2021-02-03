As always, on a journey of the exploration of history and as usual, history never disappoints! My investigation this week led to Brown County's contributions in the field of medicine.
Did you know that in the early 1900s, Brown County had a bacteriologist? A bacteriologist is a scientist who studies bacteria that cause diseases. One disease-causing virus would be the study of rabies. It is very likely that had the scientist been alive today study of COVID would have been at the top of the investigational research. This renowned physician and scientist will publish articles in the field of medical research. The bacteriologist has an office in Hiawatha located in the Noble Block, Office #7. Later the physician advances to the Kansas State Board of Health as Bacteriologist for the state. The individual was passionate, outspoken, and determined to provide knowledge and understanding in medicine and research.
A fellow history investigator tipped me off to this bacteriologist's story and hoped that future generations of the family might appreciate this scientist and physician's contributions. Allow me to introduce Dr. Sarah Greenfield, physician and bacteriologist for Brown County and later for Kansas.
While all contributions to the many successes in Brown County continue to impress this history investigator, the ability to provide a physical address and location leaves something to be desired. After digging a little more, the Noble Building, I am taking a long shot as the Noble Block is located at 620 Oregon Street. Noble Block Building is erected in 1880, where Charles Pyle had a drugstore and bookstore. In 1910, the building served as Andrews Music Store. As for the building's use today, take a little adventure and uncover the Noble Block for yourself. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
