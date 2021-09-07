On one afternoon, February 13, 1925, Brown County World treated over 1500 school-age children to an afternoon at the movies. The film to be shown was "The Thief of Bagdad" - is considered one of the greatest Hollywood feature films produced in 1924.
The silent film was 155 minutes long and grossed between 1.1 and 2 million dollars at the box office and is the backdrop for four other films produced later. Children of the community anxiously awaited the debut of the film shown at the Memorial Auditorium. Teachers in anticipation shared the movie's story so children would understand the movie, and during the film's showing, the auditorium was in a near-constant uproar. The day of the film for community children with showings at 9 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm was the fourth annual film party "The Brown County World" had given to the community's children. As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
