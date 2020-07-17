Photographer Jules Alfred Bourquin was born in St. Emir, Switzerland, on November 25, 1877. The Bourquin family immigrated to Horton, Kansas, in 1888. Jules spends the majority of his time at the family shop, which is a watch and jewelry store. Remember, the railroad is very prominent in the community at this time, having a timepiece that tells accurate time is critically important. Jules also attends optical school in Omaha and becomes an optician serving the community out of the shop. When Jules begins to express an interest in photography, the shop starts to carry Kodak cameras and equipment.
Jules developed over 21,000 photographs during his lifetime and admired for his ability to recognize images that would be photographically spectacular. The Bourquin photograph collection spanned from 1898 to 1959. The majority of Bourquin photograph collection was taken in and around Horton.
Jules Bourquin died on Sept. 30, 1964, at the age of 86. According to his obituary," Horton lost one of its most loved and respected citizens." Jules was active in city affairs, and the people of Horton loved his photographs.
There are so many incredible pieces of history surrounding each of us! History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
