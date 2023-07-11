Off on a journey chasing history, and as usual, history turns up for the show! A fellow history investigator is researching Bill Martin Jr.'s life while Bill was in Hiawatha. If anyone has any history gems hidden in your treasure chest that you would be willing to share and contribute to the research, we would love to hear from you!
As many of you are aware, in anticipation of the upcoming events, Jere Bruning would seek donations. Sadly, Jere is not with us, so we are looking for other ways to communicate and raise money for the Farmer and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, Annual Meeting and Ice Cream Social. Therefore, if you are inclined to donate to the upcoming event, BCHS board members would greatly appreciate the support! You may still see and hear from BCHS board members in ways Jere previously contributed, such as visits to the business location or mailing regarding these events. As always BCHS board greatly appreciates all the support offered and given. As always, there is so much more to every story! There is so much more to every incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you learn! #HistoryMysteries
Aug. 8, 2023 Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, Ice Cream Social, and Annual Meeting in Carwell Building. Previously we had said we would hold in the barn, but Board Members felt there needed to be more time to complete the remaining tasks. Dinner will be served at 530 pm. Menu and Price TBA
(“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen)
