Executive Director/Curator
Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium has been the hub of community gatherings for activities for nearly a century. The auditorium housed the American Legion Post for a time, as well as the Grand Army of the Republic and the Women’s Legion. The auditorium has seen many band performances, musical concerts, theatrical performances, graduations and vaudeville performances.
Each year as the Frolic Queen crowned the auditorium, a gathering place for the annual Halloween frolic/carnival that is over 106 years old, of course featuring Hiawatha hooligans. Bands, dances, and celebrated pancake fundraisers were held downstairs on a massive dance pavilion, which featured a large commercial kitchen and serving area, in what is now the city. The stage once the backdrop and celebrated many well-known performers such a Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney and Madame Schuman- Heink. Celebrated performances were far less surprising upon the discovery of three surrounding mineral healing spring locations. Eagle Springs (Doniphan County) and Sun Springs (Brown County) and Sycamore Springs (Nemaha County) — the wealthy and elite traveled from near and far to experience the benefits of these treasures.
Today, the stage often features performances from HAATS which is a theatrical company based out of Brown County offering local performers a venue to practice and hone in on his or her talents. The stage also features dance performances and tumbling programs that allow youth to explore interests and abilities. The stage has been the venue for a wedding where the groom anxiously awaited his bride and serenaded by her as she made her way to join him. Today many of the age-old traditions continue and some new ones have begun, including a Miss Mary’s Halloween costume contest held annually.
The Memorial Auditorium, as well as other prominent pieces of Hiawatha History, must be maintained and preserved for future generations to experience these historical landmarks. Hawthorne Place is no different. Once celebrating performances and gatherings of the senior class for the Hiawatha Academy the Hawthorne Place was the administrator/principal housing. Hawthorne Place is the last piece of visible proof of the Academy. Former Governor Edmund Morrill is instrumental in the development of the Academy. The Morrill family donates large cash donations in addition to land donations. These buildings require love, support, time, funding, and volunteers to ensure that these precious historical time capsules remain a part of our past, present and future. As always, there is so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover!
#HistoryMysteries!
Please remember the Music of Christmas, produced by HAATS is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
