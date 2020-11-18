Executive Director/Curator
Authors Note: In researching the Wampanoag indigenous people’s history, regarding heritage, we will be respectfully upholding the request to be referred to as native people.
It seems appropriate that we take a few moments to explore reasons to give thanks and honor a little bit of the Thanksgiving history. Today the holiday is known as Thanksgiving, and perhaps unique to each person holds festive family gathering memories including decadent food. Maybe a bit more history behind this tradition is appropriate.
On Thursday, Nov. 26, 1621, the Pilgrims, also referred to as Colonists, collaborated with the Wampanoag Indigenous People with a three-day festival. The Autumn meal was a celebration giving thanks for the bountiful harvest. The Wampanoag honor the Pilgrims with a gift of five deer for the festival. The menu also included maize, cranberries (although fresh and not jellied), lobster, seal, and swan. Perhaps it is pure irony that turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie were not included in the food lineup during the early celebration.
Thanksgiving is not celebrated annually at this time. The year 1623 marks the second autumn celebration that followed a drought. On Nov. 26, 1789, George Washington declared the first National Thanksgiving Holiday. Later, in 1827 Sara Josepha Hale, remembered for the nursery rhyme “Mary had a Little Lamb,” embarks on a turkey tradition journey. Hale, who read a book on the life of Pilgrims, wages a nearly 30-year campaign to make Thanksgiving a National Holiday. During Hale’s efforts to make Thanksgiving a national holiday, we recognize the introduction of time-honored menu items. Pumpkin pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey, and all the fixings make the menu lineup. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln declared the feasting day a National Holiday. Before this date, colonies and states celebrated separately.
This year our Thanksgiving will look different from previous years with the pandemic at large. Stay safe and be kind to one another. There is, as always, so much more to this and every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
