On a journey this morning, hoping to uncover history! The gems discovered I could not begin to put into words, along with my friend and fellow history investigator (and world traveler) Lyle Hinz. Lyle shared so many incredible pieces of Brown County history. Keep in mind this is part 1 of the cemetery journey. The first stop was the infirmary (poor farm) cemetery, followed by Niles cemetery, on to Padonia, pointed out the Hart Cemetery (too muddy for that journey today) Reserve, Hamlin and finally Fairview. Did you know that in that area in the matter of a few miles distance, there were five cemeteries? On this stretch, there also used to be a schoolhouse. There is a beautiful church, although rarely used. There used to be more churches and even a blacksmith shop.
During this mini road trip, I learned about some of the family connections that Lyle shares with people in the cemeteries, and we talked about the incredible history beckoning each of us to explore. I also learned that Lyle was quite a world traveler. Lyle worked many years in Chicago as a civil servant after serving in the Navy. Lyle has traveled to see the Rockettes and had ice cream sundaes in Scotland (which his newly acquired Scottish friends had not experienced.) He has been to Spain and witnessed the "Great Bull Run" and even been to France. I am only giving you a tiny glimpse of the incredible adventures that Lyle has experienced. I hope the next time you embark on a journey to uncover family history gems you might reach out to my friend Lyle or Penny. Lyle and Penny work at the Genealogical Society and have a wealth of knowledge and history they are willing to share with each of us. I know I reach out often, and I hope you will too.
There are so many incredible pieces of history in Horton, begging for someone to uncover them. History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics. Uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story. Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
