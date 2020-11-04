Executive Director/Curator
On a journey this morning, hoping to uncover history! The gems discovered I could not begin to put into words, along with my friend and fellow history investigator (and world traveler) Lyle Hinz. Lyle shared so many incredible pieces of Brown County History. On to part II of the cemetery road trip and believe it or not, there is still more to observe. In the first cemetery road trip, I shared that Lyle experienced the “Great Bull Run” please allow me to correct this statement Lyle went to a “Bull Fight in Barcelona.” Lyle and Penny work at the Genealogical Society; both of these individuals have a wealth of knowledge and history they are willing to share.
On this road trip, ghost towns emerged. No, not a ghost town in the “spooky” sense but a ghost town in that there are little or no remnants of these treasures visible. The first stop, the town of Comet in this town, was a blacksmith and a postmaster, today it is all gone. Did you know that Old Powhattan sat in Jackson County? Are you as surprised as I? Old Powhattan is now Wetmore, and Powhattan is now a part of Brown County.
Did you know there was a famous hill for sledding aptly named “moose hill.” The next stop, located about ¼ mile off of Powhattan Corner, sits the ghost town of Comet and Comet Cemetery. Located in the Old Powhattan Cemetery is a lonely gravestone under a tree, perhaps a church once sat in this location? Established in 1870 is the Powhattan Cemetery. Off of Horned Owl Road near Mercier, there is the Lutheran Church Cemetery, the church no longer stands. It was then off to the Kickapoo Cemetery; the Horton Municipal Cemetery remember the pauper’s field and “Daredevil” Tillman, the aeronaut who experienced a fatal accident during a street fair in Horton. Later was the Catholic Cemetery in Horton and Kennekuk, which by all accounts, maybe the oldest cemetery to my knowledge on this road trip. Following was the Miller Cemetery in Everest on to the Wolf River No. 3 Cemetery and Robinson Cemetery, both located in Robinson, Kansas. I also learned of another Brown County ghost town called Manville. The town was located 2 miles west of Robinson and had a train depot.
History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is, as always, so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
