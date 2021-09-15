Back on the road pursuing all things history with my friend Lyle Hinz and as per usual fashion, our trip included incredible histories shared since the last road trip and gems uncovered of local cemeteries in Brown County and Doniphan County. The journey, at one point, landed us in the Tesson Cemetery, which is the final resting place for Chief James White Cloud. The Tesson cemetery named after the Chief's brother-in-law, Joseph Tesson.
Each destination was remarkably well kept.
The city of White Cloud is named after Chief James White Clouds' father, Chief Frank White Cloud. Chief James White Cloud was born on May 15, 1840, near Highland and died near White Cloud on July 16, 1940. The Chief served in the Civil War and even met President Roosevelt at a reunion event in Gettysburg.
As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
