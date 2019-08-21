Executive Director/Curator
There are so many interesting people that throughout history became captivated with Hiawatha, Kansas. The story of Everard Bierer and his family’s journey to Hiawatha earns a similar distinction. The Bierer name has the distinction of being a part of the establishment of Hiawatha.
Everard Bierer is born on Jan. 9, 1827, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Everard Bierer is of German descent. Everard Bierer is born to Everhardt and Catherine Bierer. The family emigrated from Germany in 1804. The Bierer ancestors, recognized as being influential in society and held successful military and civil positions. Everard Bierer will receive his schooling through private institutions and later attend Madison College, where he will be successful in studying mathematics, science, psychology, Latin, and literature. Everard Bierer will excel in all areas of academics. After completing his education, Everard will begin to study law at the law office of Howell and submit for the bar examination. Everard Bierer again demonstrates his ability to excel and will pass the Pennsylvania Bar Association in 1848.
On April 8, 1852, Everard will marry his sweetheart, Miss Ellen Smouse of Brownsville, Pennsylvania. In 1857 Everard will travel to the Hiawatha area and becomes captivated by its beauty. Everard Bierer will return to his native Uniontown, Pennsylvania but thoughts of Hiawatha remained fixed in his memory.
In 1861, the Civil War will erupt, and Everard Bierer will close his law office and will embrace his duty to serve his country. Everard Bierer will petition a company of volunteers to join the fight and will advance to the rank of Captain of the 177th Pennsylvania Reserve Corps. Everard Bierer will serve with distinction in the Army of Potomac.
On June 2, 1862, Everard was captured at the Battle of Gain’s Hill and held in the Libby Prison until August 14, 1862. Everard becomes severely wounded in the Battle of South Mountain. Everard will sustain a permanent injury as a result of a rifle shot to the left arm. Everard will never recover from this wound, and it will be a permanent injury for the remainder of his life. On October 24th, 1862, Everard elevated in rank to Colonel and Commander in Chief of Camp Curtain which was in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In April 1864, Everard will retire from military service.
In 1865, Everard Bierer will relocate his family to a homestead east of Hiawatha. The Bierer house, located at 311 North 5th Street, Hiawatha. This home has since been placed on the historical registry. The Bierer home features coursed stone is a two-story structure with corner quoins and strong horizontal banding. The stone featured on the exterior of the home came locally sourced from the JJ Weltmer quarry, located east of Hiawatha. Once residing in Hiawatha, Colonel Bierer will once again open a law office and be one of the first and most prominent lawyers in the early history of Hiawatha. Colonel Bierer will serve as President of the First National Bank in Hiawatha for over two years, as a result of his abilities and financial judgments. Later Colonel Bierer having demonstrated a keen interest in politics, advanced into the political arena at the suggestion of friends. In 1867, Colonel Everard Bierer became elected to the 11th district of Kansas legislature.
Mr. and Mrs. Everard Bierer will be members of the Congregational Church. Colonel Everard Bierer will be a Mason and a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. On December 26, 1910, at nearly 84 years old, Colonel Everard Bierer will pass away. Colonel Everard Bierer develops cancer and will later succumb to this illness and is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, Kansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Everard Bierer will have eight children together. Six boys and two daughters. Some of these children will play other essential roles in Hiawatha’s story. Who knows maybe we will discover these treasures? As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
