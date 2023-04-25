Home

Pictured 406 North 7th Street, Hiawatha.

 By Lynn Marie Allen

On a journey, as usual, to uncover a piece of all things history, and as usual, history never disappoints! On Sept. 28, 1885, Newton Reynolds was born in Robinson, Kan. He married Grace Peckinpaugh on June 20, 1907. The young couple traveled to Colorado and returned to Hiawatha two years later.

In 1909, Newton, primarily self-taught in construction, opened and operated a successful business and built multiple houses. For some of these houses, I continue to look for historical references to the works of Newton Reynolds. Some homes referencing Newton Construction include the Presbyterian Church, an exemplary Gothic architectural example. 406 North 7th Street in Hiawatha, constructed in 1913, is an example of American Four Square.

