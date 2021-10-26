Brown County Historical Society would like to extend its gratitude to all who participated in helping make the 2021 Corn Picking Event a successful event. In particular, Jim Wolney prepared lunch for the group and the antique tractor club for their participation and hard work, ensuring that the corn picking event was successful. If you were not a part of the corn picking event this year, we hope you might consider joining us for 2022 corn picking.
Brown County Historical Society and Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau would like to thank all who helped make the 2021 Historic Downtown Walking tour successful and those who participated in the 2021 Historic Cemetery Tours. We want to extend our gratitude to the re-enactment actors who helped to bring history to life! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! #historymysteries
