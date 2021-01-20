Brown County Historical Society mailed off the December newsletter last month. The newsletter did not provide information about the 2020 Corn Picking Fun at the Farm by accidental omission.
Nathan and the Wright Family partnered with Brown County Historical Society board members, completing the second annual Corn Picking Day. The corn planting and picking event occurred on the farm ground at the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum and Windmill Lane. The county provides the land in the form of a lease, which extends traditional farming methods educational experiences to interested individuals. The Wrights also sponsored a larger corn picking event at the Wright Family Farm, which was successful.
When outlining educational farming, the Wrights provided assurances to commissioners to honor traditional farming methods in the planting and harvesting. The corn picking event is a family-friendly inspired event. The second annual successful corn picking day was completed with gathering restrictions and social distancing in place. If you are interested in traditional farming methods, please keep an eye out for next year's planting and picking season. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
