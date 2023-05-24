Mystery

Pictured Photographs 3D 1900 greeting card are the intellectual property of Brown County Historical Society.

This weekend is Memorial Day or Decoration Day if we step back in time or our history! May 26-27, 2023, is the Hiawatha Community Foundation Give Back to Move Forward fundraiser.

For those of you who do not recall the history of Decoration Day, people decorated the gravestones to celebrate and mourn loved ones no longer with us. Decoration Day sprang to life to honor people who gave their lives protecting ours and our freedoms, many of which we still enjoy! The first officially recognized Decoration Day included a speech by James Garfield at Arlington Cemetery, where more than five thousand people attended, and the participants decorated twenty thousand civil war soldiers' graves.

