Executive Director/Curator
In 1865, the Civil War ended, and officials sought opportunities to celebrate the life of individuals who had served. General, John A. Logan, G. A. R. (Grand Army of the Republic) considered suitable ways to honor those who had fallen during service. The solution was Decoration Day.
The objective of the event was a time where loved ones left mourning would celebrate the life of the individual and respectfully by decorating the graves with flowers, flags, and other items. The first observed Decoration Day occurred in 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery, with General James Garfield presiding over the services. More than 5,000 people attended and helped to decorate over 20,000 Arlington graves. The first observation of Decoration Day will be recognized and observed in multiple cities across the nation.
In 1966, the Federal Government, in collaboration with President, Lyndon B. Johnson declared Waterloo, New York as the birthplace of “Memorial Day.” Memorial Day transformed communities into an annual community-wide celebrated event. In 1971, congress recognized “Memorial Day” as a federal holiday.
Each year we have the opportunity to celebrate, recognize, and honor those who have served. Service is not an exclusive term to military service, so this year as you celebrate Memorial Day, appreciate those who have bravely served. You each have opportunities to explore and discover marvelous history relics; uncover the remarkable treasures and stories in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Send me a quick note and share with me what you discover!
