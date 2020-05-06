Did you know that Hiawatha had limestone quarries? Many of these quarries are responsible for providing gorgeous limestone for WPA projects funded throughout Brown County.
Residents upon inhabiting the area began to explore and discover the area's resources identified limestone material in area streams. The Brown County quarry sites were located in the southeast and west Brown County. Once the limestone was extracted, it would later be used for many WPA Brown County projects, many of which are still visible today.
There are so many stories of unique characters that played a brilliant part in Brown County history. The world is changing, and I hope as you embrace the changes with the hope that every challenge each person faces valiantly prevents further lives from being lost.
Take a moment and remember the people who have met the challenges of COVID19 with courage on the front lines protecting and saving lives. Take a moment and remember the people lost to this disease. Every single person's story is a priceless and precious part of this incredible world. You each have opportunities to explore and discover marvelous history relics of your own, take a look at the remarkable treasures and stories that surround you.
There is as always so much more to this story! Find it! Send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
