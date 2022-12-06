Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a very Happy Holiday Season.
Bells have long been a part of Winter Holiday traditions, with Christmas and religious ceremonies in particular. Throughout history, we associate bells' sounds with happy and sad occasions. Here is where we embark on our history journey. Did you know that bells were used as a form of communication? Bells would announce the arrival of a distinguished individual. Bells announce celebrations and the beginning and end of events. Bells even notify us when it is time to arrive at school and when it is time to depart! Christmas bells were rung at midnight on Christmas to signify the birth of Jesus. Saint Patrick used bells to announce the beginning of lessons and the beginning of mass.
Every year, each of us awaits in gleeful anticipation the arrival of our dear Saint Nicholas with the sounds of bells that triumphantly announce his appearance on the harnesses of his reindeer. Other religions used the bells ringing to ward off evil spirits. Bells gained popularity because it was and remained the least expensive instrument. Bells are unique and diverse! In America, we often associate bells with silver or brass bells. In Haiti, the bells are wooden. Bells have been discovered all over the world. What will you discover on your journey?
Throughout history, Bells have signified sadness on some occasions, such as funerals, and, in some instances, are the means to overcoming hardship, pain, strife, and suffering. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who you might remember for his tribute and namesake to Hiawatha in "The Song of Hiawatha." The poem consists of twenty-three poems that speak of the life and journey of Hiawatha. Did you know that Henry Wadsworth Longfellow became deeply depressed when one of his sons was grievously wounded in battle? During this time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote a poem titled "Christmas Bells." The poem is the foundation for the Christmas carol, "I heard the Bells on Christmas Day!" As always, there is so much more to every story. Be sure to reach out and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!
A tiny bit of museum housekeeping the Carwell Building rent/lease was at the last board meeting voted and the space rent/lease per day will be increasing to $100 per day.
