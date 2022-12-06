Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a very Happy Holiday Season.

Bells have long been a part of Winter Holiday traditions, with Christmas and religious ceremonies in particular. Throughout history, we associate bells' sounds with happy and sad occasions. Here is where we embark on our history journey. Did you know that bells were used as a form of communication? Bells would announce the arrival of a distinguished individual. Bells announce celebrations and the beginning and end of events. Bells even notify us when it is time to arrive at school and when it is time to depart! Christmas bells were rung at midnight on Christmas to signify the birth of Jesus. Saint Patrick used bells to announce the beginning of lessons and the beginning of mass.

