History Mysteries at the Museum, "Down the Winding Road"
Written by Lynn Allen, Executive Director/Curator Brown County Historical Society
Brown County Historical Society has faced impacts considerably greater than anyone might have anticipated this time last year related to COVID. The results left aftershocks of an incredulous outcome that no one could have expected. One Brown County Historical Society board member lost his fight to COVID and the other board member, thankfully at least now, appears to be recovering. So if you are still wondering, is COVID real? Brown County Historical Society's response would be COVID is more painful, brutal, and existent than anyone could have imagined. Brown County Historical Society dedicates this article to the memory of loved ones and lives lost to COVID. Thank your police officers, health care workers, and essential workers who have made an unbearable COVID year less harrowing due to their dedication and service.
Recently, one of our history investigators stopped by for a visit after reading the rural mail history article and shared some more historical gems. Did you know that initially, postal customers would also meet at crossroads where they would have a makeshift mail center for customers to receive parcel and post? Later the rural delivery carriers would deliver mail to each house. You might recall the story I shared with you some time ago where a mother mails her daughter to the child’s grandmother's house. The radical notion of a mother or father sending their children off to visit relatives through parcel delivery seems outlandish. The result of such parcels requires that the postal service make a significant overhaul in determining "allowable" be more clearly defined. In addition to children traveling by rural carriers, it would not be odd for rural couriers to transport poultry or other livestock through the postal service routes. On average, in the early years, it was not uncommon for a postal carrier to have a route of approximately 100 miles. Routes would dramatically increase with the consolidation and closing of small-town postal service centers. Previously, we would see a postmaster at every postal service center. Today, more than likely, you would encounter a person in charge. Locally, it was not uncommon for the postal service to occasionally participate in the annual Halloween Frolic and create a float for the parade. One such image is provided exclusively for the reader's enjoyment. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
Pictured Halloween Parade Float "Letter to Mrs. Krebs" founder of the Nation's oldest Halloween Parade. This image and article are the intellectual property of the Hiawatha World Collection.
