The Smith family relocated to Brown County in 1856, earning the distinction of some of Brown County's earliest settlers. Henry's father, James Smith, moved from Kentucky to Washington, Buchanan County, Missouri, when Henry was seven. Henry married Hannah Sophia Cowley on October 7, 1861. Hannah came from Andreas, Ayre located on the Isle of Man. The Isle of Man, geographically located in the Irish Sea between Ireland and Great Britain. The 1860 Census shows Hannah living in Claytonville with her family, so at some point, the family relocated to Brown County Kansas.
Henry, like many setters well established in the community, was a freemason and a member of the Methodist church. Henry and Hannah will have twelve children together. After passing, Henry and Hannah are buried together in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Robinson. The Smiths have children buried in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery and the Rose Hill Cemetery. As with many early settlers, Kansas brought both triumphs and tragedy. The 1870/1880 Census for Claytonville, Brown County, Kansas, provided information regarding the Smith household. Henry Smith, age 32, born in Kentucky and a farmer; his wife, Hannah Sophia, age 32, born the Isle of Man. The children were Elizabeth, age 8, James, age 7, Henry S., age 3, David, age 3, Ellen J., age 2, Anna S., age 1, Artemeca, George W, Alice, and Hattie, all born in Kansas.
The following are records that I could discover related to the history of the family. There are no further leads on David, Anna or Hattie presently.
SMITH, Elizabeth (Williams), Born March 21, 1862, died May 6, 1912
SMITH, James, Born 1863, died August 10, 1948
SMITH, Henry David, born 1866, died 1938
SMITH, Charlie: Born August 1, 1864, died September 15, 1865
SMITH, Infant: Born/Died September 18, 1865
SMITH, Ellen J.: died December 21, 1870, age two years, ten months 15 days
SMITH, Artemeca (Quigley) born 1872, died October 22, 1951
SMITH, George W., born May 1876, died July 12, 1939
SMITH, Alice (Ball), born June 2, 1878, died December 22, 1965
The Smith family history graciously provided through history investigators Cathy Koenig and Gary Shear. History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
