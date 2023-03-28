As usual hopping off on a journey, and thought as we approach Easter, why not explore some Easter traditions and history?Some of the most popular traditions of Easter include flowers, eggs, and of course, the bunny! Now, the apparent reasons for renewal and spring are obvious. Did you know, however, that burying a rabbit alongside the human in many early burials symbolizes rebirth and renewal? It is for these obvious reasons that consuming (eating) the rabbit was forbidden at the time.
The "Easter Egg hunt" has been carried along in history as far back as 1600 in Germany. April, in England, 8th-century records the early history of Easter through the depiction of “Eosturmonath or Eostre Month." Later, in England the “Hare Pie Scramble” is developed as a tradition and all the people are to scramble for a slice of the Easter Pie. The celebration depicts the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. I was rather surprised when I was researching to see and hear the return of witches and other hooligany-type antics that, if you dig, you will find surrounding Easter. In France, they refer to Easter Passover as Pâques. In Sweden, Pâsk, Germany, England, and now worldwide, we remember Easter, a little bunny, and perhaps his somewhat hooligany antics of hiding the eggs. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #travel
Brown County Historical Society will participate in the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day in May 2023. Stay tuned for more information on our match-day goals. As a reminder, you can donate anytime to the museums.
2023 Membership Drive. As always, if you are interested in being a part of "all things history," we hope you might consider joining our society. Contact us at bchsdirect@gmail.com for more details surrounding membership levels. Or stop by the museums to discuss interest and involvement!
2023 Annual Meeting Dinner, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, and Ice Cream Social. TBA for 2023! Stay tuned!
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
Windmill Lane Flea Market, June 9-10. Vendor spots are $50 for a 20 X 20 spot, no exceptions on pricing for each spot and location.
