Edmund Needham Morrill was born on February 12, 1834, in Westbrook, Maine. Edmund will die on March 14, 1909, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 75. Edmund considered an individual of high intelligence with a strong desire to learn. In 1857, Edmund longed for a change in scenery! Morrill relocated over 1600 miles from his hometown. Edmund will relocate to Brown County, Kansas. Edmunds's first home located on Walnut Creek in the Hamlin Township of Brown County, located near the present-day town of Hamlin, Kansas. Edmund is enthusiastic in a great many endeavors! Perhaps he aspired to leave proof of his these endeavors many visible today for people to appreciate. Edmund will have principal roles in the development of the library, the Morrill and Janes Bank and the Academy all of these have visible testaments to existence in Hiawatha’s History.
In 1887, the citizens of Hiawatha raised $20,000 to build and equip the Academy! (Not a meager sum of money, roughly slightly above $500,000 in today's economy) The Hiawatha Academy rested on a ten-acre campus. The former Governor and founder of the Academy was none other than Edmund Morrill. Edmund Morrill was the most liberal contributor! Donates 5 acres of land to the Academy and $5,000, initially paid in installments of $1,000 for five years, and later gave another $5,000. The former Governor serves on the board of Trustees from 1893 to March 14, 1909, the date of his death.
Hawthorne Place was the principal, and administrator residence erected in 1908 for $3,816. (Not a shabby sum of money, roughly $96,000 in today's economy) It is roomy and attractive, equipped with all modern features of lighting, heating, and water.
This year Hawthorne Place is 112 years old. Today, Brown County Historical Society is again asking for help from the community. Brown County Historical Society is collaborating with several organizations in the community, to place signs on the highway depicting Hiawatha as the hometown of the former Governor.
We need to raise $3,000.00 to achieve this goal and pay KDOT to install the signs. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
