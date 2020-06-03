In the past few weeks, I had an incredible conversation with Electric Park’s co-founder, Charley Scott’s great-great-granddaughter, Denise Yavas. Ms. Yavas, while digitizing family photos, found several Electric Park treasures! We are so fortunate to have been able to be a part of this story.
The Electric Park featured an incredible 500,000-gallon swimming pool. Electric Park has a beloved a 40’ X 80’ dance pavilion; the area is used alternatively as a skating rink. Electric Park has acres of ground suitable for family gatherings, picnics, and sweetheart outings. Electric Park featured a drive-in movie theatre, two ice skating ponds, and a Jasbo Swing that cost $1,500, in today’s economy that would be about $21,485.
Do you have a love for all things history? Then perhaps consider becoming a part of Brown County Historical Society. There are other opportunities at the Memorial Auditorium. Each year, the stage features performances from HAATS, which is a theatrical company based out of Brown County offering local performers the opportunity to practice and hone in on his or her talents. HAATS is always looking for new talent, consider getting involved. The stage also features dance performances and tumbling programs that allow youth to explore interests and demonstrate abilities. The stage has been a wedding venue. Brown County Historical Society features historical reenactments and historical tours for history lovers. Many of the beloved, time-honored traditions continue at the Memorial Auditorium, and even some new ones have begun, including Miss Mary’s Halloween costume contest held on Halloween.
History and each story need to be maintained and preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and discover marvelous history relics; uncover the remarkable treasures and stories in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
