Hiawatha has so many delightful treasures to be discovered. One of those treasures includes The Electric Park; this was a much-loved community area. It was used and adored by people from all over Northeast Kansas and surrounding states.
The Electric Park had its Grand Opening on July 4, 1921. Electric Park, here are the facts we know speculated to be located on 11th and Iowa Street, there is very little evidence of its existence in this area today. Electric Park, we know it was an approximately 12-acre park that features many amenities for families to enjoy. Businessmen Charley Scott and August Sheid developed Electric Park. Electric Park opened in the early 1920s, and one of the most popular features was a 500,000-gallon swimming pool. The location featured a 40-foot X 80-foot dance pavilion; this pavilion alternates as a skating rink as well. There was a drive-in movie theater!
The Electric Park featured two ice skating ponds, weather permitting of course. The previously mentioned ponds will feature boating and water activities during the warmer months. Electric Park will also feature live circus acts. The Electric Park had a Jasbo Swing, which was purchased for approximately $1,500. I am searching for photographic evidence of these treasures, and inevitably someone has photos of this beloved resort in his or her family photo treasure chest! Please share as there have been so many questions and I would love to have the answers. There is as always so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #History Mysteries
