Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a very Happy Holiday Season.
History is a delightful journey that you can travel at any time! It can be remarkable, breathtaking, and sometimes even awe-inspiring!! One has only to reach out to uncover the history, the mystery, and sometimes if you are lucky, a bit of both! John Rockefeller Jr. had grown up being afforded many opportunities, including celebrating festivals and traditions. One of the traditions included celebrating Christmas! Did you know that in October 1929, Rockefeller leased a section of land he had hoped one day might feature the Metropolitan Opera? A short time later, the stock market crashed, tumbled, and shattered the world in an economic downturn that would take more than a decade to recover. The economic downturn resulted in the Metropolitan Opera backing out of the project. Rockefeller had suffered significant financial losses but took time to step back from the original project design and reinvigorate a new plan. Rockefeller saw an opportunity to inspire a little magic in the heart of NYC. Remember that during the Depression, Rockefeller Park created 75,000 jobs, and every employee was grateful to have a job!
Flash forward, Rockefeller development has been underway for approximately two years. It is now 1931, and the employees went and purchased a 20-foot tree and decorated it with cans, cranberry garland, and paper decorations, which would serve as the first Rockefeller Christmas tree. The Rockefeller tree became a beacon of hope across New York City. Since then, subsequent Rockefeller trees have continued to adorn the space, instilling hope for anyone who cares to look. May your way always sparkle and shine brilliantly! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it, be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!
A tiny bit of museum housekeeping the Carwell Building rent/lease was at the last board meeting voted and the space rent/lease per day will be increasing to $100 per day.
