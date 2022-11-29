Rockefeller

History is a delightful journey that you can travel at any time! It can be remarkable, breathtaking, and sometimes even awe-inspiring!! One has only to reach out to uncover the history, the mystery, and sometimes if you are lucky, a bit of both! John Rockefeller Jr. had grown up being afforded many opportunities, including celebrating festivals and traditions. One of the traditions included celebrating Christmas! Did you know that in October 1929, Rockefeller leased a section of land he had hoped one day might feature the Metropolitan Opera? A short time later, the stock market crashed, tumbled, and shattered the world in an economic downturn that would take more than a decade to recover. The economic downturn resulted in the Metropolitan Opera backing out of the project. Rockefeller had suffered significant financial losses but took time to step back from the original project design and reinvigorate a new plan. Rockefeller saw an opportunity to inspire a little magic in the heart of NYC. Remember that during the Depression, Rockefeller Park created 75,000 jobs, and every employee was grateful to have a job!

