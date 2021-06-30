On a search again for all things history and history did not disappoint in the most recent discovery a book titled "Fairview A Good Place to Live 1886 to 1986" was found! Harold Nyfeler created the cover design. Circa unknown; however, one can only assume 1986 from the cover.
Other history investigators were only able to obtain vague information concerning the earliest settlers in the Walnut Township. The earliest sections were acquired by settlers laying claim to sections of the land. Other individuals, war veterans were later given land in the area for their service. Any list compiled would have to include J.S. Tyler and Henry Monroe. According to historical records, the two men arrived on April 11 and May 13, 1856, staking their land on the Grasshopper (Delaware) River. Before 1868 the county was six miles by twelve miles. The southeast corner later transferred to Jackson County, which caused quite a stir among the settlers. The change would make Brown County approximately 24 miles by 24 miles, and it has remained this since that time. On October 27, 1886, the Fairview Townsite Company, Inc., formed with the following instrumental individuals, J.W. Tyler, S. Thompson, W.F. Lambertson, D.W. Evans, and W. D. Webb. Most of the previously mentioned individual's owned farms in the area for approximately fifteen to thirty years. W.W. Guthrie of Atchison, Kansas, also played an instrumental role as promoter and owner of the lumber yard.
Many other undiscovered history gems fill each page of this book. Get out soon and check out this gem! As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
