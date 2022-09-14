Theodore Henry Korthanke was born on Nov. 14, 1860, in Warrenton, Missouri, and died on November 12, 1941, in Hiawatha, Kansas? In 1918, Theodore and Emma Korthanke moved from rural Hiawatha into the city. The house is located on 2nd and Miami Street in Hiawatha. Korthanke quickly adorned the home with sugar maple trees surrounding the house. The "grandaddy" of the sugar maples still stands today!
Theodore took the seeds from his sugar maples and began planting trees in a vacant lot north of the home. As soon as the sugar maples were big enough to transfer, Theodore started sharing these beautiful trees with anyone willing to plant, water, and care for these trees.
The generosity and vision of sugar maples indeed danced in Theodore's head many a night, and the result paid out in colorful brilliance that surrounds the town view that is breathtaking to behold. Many years later, in 1973, a memorial honoring Theodore Korthanke for his maple tree vision was erected. The 400 block of Oregon Street memorial features a fountain and two benches most significantly adorned by two sugar maple trees.
Theodore Korthanke was known by the people who loved him as "Teddy," and he was the "Johnny Appleseed" of Maple Trees. Theodore upset the local nurseries by giving away the seedlings to anyone who might care for the tree. To avoid further upset, he began charging $1 for labor digging up the person's tree. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
