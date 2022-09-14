Korthanke

Theodore Korthanke Photograph is part of the Brown County Historical Society Museum Collection.

 Brown County Historical Society

Theodore Henry Korthanke was born on Nov. 14, 1860, in Warrenton, Missouri, and died on November 12, 1941, in Hiawatha, Kansas? In 1918, Theodore and Emma Korthanke moved from rural Hiawatha into the city. The house is located on 2nd and Miami Street in Hiawatha. Korthanke quickly adorned the home with sugar maple trees surrounding the house. The "grandaddy" of the sugar maples still stands today!

Theodore took the seeds from his sugar maples and began planting trees in a vacant lot north of the home. As soon as the sugar maples were big enough to transfer, Theodore started sharing these beautiful trees with anyone willing to plant, water, and care for these trees.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.