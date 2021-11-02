History, for me, has always been magical. It has the uncanny ability to allow an individual to see, hear and even experience at least a fragment of the historical experience. Brown County, Kansas, has some of the most extraordinary histories just waiting to be heard and rediscovered. Each history investigator reaching out on their journey, allowing me to participate it has been my greatest pleasure.
History can connect us, separate us, define us, and even shock us a little bit in some instances. History is an exploration and a journey that never ends; the route is constantly changing and evolving. History can be a story that inspires people. History can bring joy and sadness. History tells stories of great loves, great encounters, it shares the accounts of villains and heroes. Many of these stories are from Brown County you need only look for them.
History is magical in this way that it can bring so much from a simple story. Within the Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium and AG Museum & Windmill Lane, there are thousands of stories that connect and define the people of Brown County. These stories connect people from vast distances to people and places from all over the world. Look for and find your pieces of magic from the past. So, with that, I ask who you will be today. What will your history say about you? #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.