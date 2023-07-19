Sunset

Sunset at Windmill Lane.

 By Lynn Allen

I have written articles about being kind, falling in love with your life, appreciating kindness, and taking opportunities to look at life with your rose-colored glasses. Let me share overshare just a little! Each month after the bills are reviewed and paid following the board meeting, I take the opportunity to deliver the ones I can by hand. While that may seem very inconsequential I appreciate the things, such as the tops of buildings. I'm always looking up. Let me tell you about my experience with a few of the bills I delivered. I was greeted with "Hi and Thank you" at the first location I walked into. It gave me that warm, fuzzy feeling we all love! Its recognition and kindness. The next bill that I delivered, I got my cardio in and was given to “thank you again!” While I am walking to the third location I appreciated the history and all the wonderful things the community has to offer.

Suddenly I noticed trash on the ground. Now, as much as I'd like to tell you, I didn't give it a second thought, picking up the garbage and throwing it in the proper disposal. I had several thoughts that went through my brain. I contemplated because I didn't have any hand sanitizer with me, and I was like, gross germs, right? Let me just put all of your minds at ease. "Yes, I did pick up the trash and threw it in the trashcan, but as I walked into the third location to deliver the payment, I was greeted with a condescending attitude. "Can I help you "came behind the computer screen, and I replied oh, I'm just delivering the payment, and I'm going to borrow some of your hand sanitizer. Normally, I am greeted with bright, bubbly and friendly at this location. A little dismayed, I gave a quick thanks, and off I was on the rest of my day with the feeling I was left with at the third location.

