I have written articles about being kind, falling in love with your life, appreciating kindness, and taking opportunities to look at life with your rose-colored glasses. Let me share overshare just a little! Each month after the bills are reviewed and paid following the board meeting, I take the opportunity to deliver the ones I can by hand. While that may seem very inconsequential I appreciate the things, such as the tops of buildings. I'm always looking up. Let me tell you about my experience with a few of the bills I delivered. I was greeted with "Hi and Thank you" at the first location I walked into. It gave me that warm, fuzzy feeling we all love! Its recognition and kindness. The next bill that I delivered, I got my cardio in and was given to “thank you again!” While I am walking to the third location I appreciated the history and all the wonderful things the community has to offer.
Suddenly I noticed trash on the ground. Now, as much as I'd like to tell you, I didn't give it a second thought, picking up the garbage and throwing it in the proper disposal. I had several thoughts that went through my brain. I contemplated because I didn't have any hand sanitizer with me, and I was like, gross germs, right? Let me just put all of your minds at ease. "Yes, I did pick up the trash and threw it in the trashcan, but as I walked into the third location to deliver the payment, I was greeted with a condescending attitude. "Can I help you "came behind the computer screen, and I replied oh, I'm just delivering the payment, and I'm going to borrow some of your hand sanitizer. Normally, I am greeted with bright, bubbly and friendly at this location. A little dismayed, I gave a quick thanks, and off I was on the rest of my day with the feeling I was left with at the third location.
People are so quick to be unkind anymore, and I don't know what has changed about the world. I have witnessed such encounters and heard of even more similar encounters such as an individual intentionally working and striving to hurt other humans. Every single one of us can take a moment to be kind and gentle! Stop and consider that you have no idea what people are experiencing each day. The person you pass may be dealing with any mountain of circumstances in their life that you know nothing about. None of us truly knows, but we can take the opportunity to be better humans. You never know when you might be placed in a situation where kind and gentle is exactly what you need. Fall in love with all the reasons you can be kind and gentle to each other.
I'm a history nerd, and I love all things history. Given my choice of activities, I want to look up in the clouds, celebrate history, and explore and appreciate everything in my life for which I'm grateful. Hence, if you haven't done it lately, take out your rose-colored glasses and look at the world with fresh eyes! Fall in love with your life. Fall in love with the things that make you happy fall in love with the things that bring you joy! Spend less time tearing apart people for no reason and lifting them! As always, there's so much more to every story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #HistoryMysteries
Aug. 8, 2023 Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, Ice Cream Social, and Annual Meeting in Carwell Building. Dinner will be served at 530 pm. Menu is to be pulled pork, baked beans, chips, cole slaw and potato salad. The event will be featured as a free will donation offering.
