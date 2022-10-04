Pictured Gary Shear on John Deere Tractor photograph is the intellectual property of a devoted John Deere salesman! Pictured corn picking days photograph. The photograph is the intellectual property of Larry Day.
This week's treasures are excerpts from the "Morrill Centennial," where there are many historical treasures as usual! The one I draw from speaks of the early "Farming Days in Morrill." The farmer would load up the family weekly to come to town and do weekly trading and shopping. The farmers would travel to town by carriage, spring wagon, buggy, and lumber wagons. The farmers would trade their "goods" for supplies. Eggs brought a whopping 4 cents per dozen and butter 10 cents per pound! At the time of the historical excerpt, there were NO retired farmers in Morrill, Kansas.
The Morrill community had many veterans of the Civil War. Upon completing the men's service, they settled in Kansas, purchased cheap land, farmed the land, raised their families, and prospered!
The Historical Society is partnering with the Antique Tractor Club for the 4th Annual Corn Picking Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 9:30 am and will continue until work is completed. Chili luncheon will be provided, free will donation, and come early the chili goes fast!!!
The event which has evolved to an annual event is a delight to all that attend. Be sure to consider stopping by to share in the day’s activities. You won’t be disappointed! As always, every history treasure is incredible, and you can start your next journey as well; you only have to begin! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Go drive by dirt work has been completed. Many thanks to the contractors who gave their time and effort to this critical project.
Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Heritage Day TBA September 2023 with a change in venue as Heritage Day will occur at the downtown museum, 611 Utah Street, Hiawatha. BCHS Board are planning for the return of G & C Petting Zoo will be present and Long Rifles and Outback Crooked Sticks and Doris Meyer Basket treasures and so much more! Of course the gang will be on board preparing delicious food for the community to enjoy! The trolley will be present to take people around town as we have done every year. Thank you for your generous support of our the Brown County Historical Society!
