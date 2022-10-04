Gary Shear

Pictured Gary Shear on John Deere Tractor photograph is the intellectual property of a devoted John Deere salesman! Pictured corn picking days photograph. The photograph is the intellectual property of Larry Day.

 Brown County Historical Society

This week's treasures are excerpts from the "Morrill Centennial," where there are many historical treasures as usual! The one I draw from speaks of the early "Farming Days in Morrill." The farmer would load up the family weekly to come to town and do weekly trading and shopping. The farmers would travel to town by carriage, spring wagon, buggy, and lumber wagons. The farmers would trade their "goods" for supplies. Eggs brought a whopping 4 cents per dozen and butter 10 cents per pound! At the time of the historical excerpt, there were NO retired farmers in Morrill, Kansas.

The Morrill community had many veterans of the Civil War. Upon completing the men's service, they settled in Kansas, purchased cheap land, farmed the land, raised their families, and prospered!

