Once again, on a search for a particular piece of history! The recovery of a book I had put over at the Plamann History center to be enjoyed by others for a brief bit. I developed a desire to explore the treasures found upon the pages of the memoir of Frances Sewell Plamann. I must impart this wisdom upon you. If you have not heard of this treasure or viewed it for yourself, it's a must!
The delightful way Frances weaves the history of her life is a treasure! Frances weaves a tale of farm life in the early 1900s and perhaps imparts the wisdom of a life lived to its fullest. Frances shares her grandmother would make sandwiches for "weary willies" whenever they showed up at the farm doorstep. These were perhaps homeless individuals or simply wanderers, and kindness was always extended.
Frances' paternal grandfather was C.O. Dimmick, the founder of Citizen's State Bank. Frances was given a gold coin on one occasion, placing the coin in her piggy bank. Later, when the government needed Frances' nest egg, she departed with her coin. Frances describes her grandfather, "Grandpa James William Watson," a sturdy six-foot Scotchman with black hair and fierce blue eyes. Frances described Grandpa as determined, opinionated, and hard-headed, but she also imparted that her grandfather never uttered an unkind word to her. Frances regarded him as her hero, whether he dressed in his fine suitcoat or his overalls. Frances often describes her grandma as beautiful, tall stature, blond hair, and wonderfully kind eyes throughout the pages. Grandma and Grandpa's wedding photograph evidenced the proof of Grandma's beauty. Frances imparts that her grandmother had called her "Tootie" and always told her "she could do it!" Frances also imparts that her grandmother ensured that she always know that she was present in her life! As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
